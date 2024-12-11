A Look at the Minnesota Gophers 2025 Football Schedule

The Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program is gearing up for their bowl game to conclude the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference announced the finalization of schedules for all the conference's programs, including the Gophers.

Here's a peek at what the road to success will look like next season for Minnesota:

Minnesota's 2025 Football Schedule

August 28 – BUFFALO

September 6 – NORTHWESTERN STATE

September 13 – at California

September 20 – BYE

September 27 – RUTGERS

October 4 – at Ohio State

October 11 – PURDUE

October 18 – NEBRASKA

October 25 – at Iowa

November 1 – MICHIGAN STATE

November 8 – BYE

November 15 – at Oregon

November 22 – at Northwestern

November 29 – WISCONSIN

There are all sorts of storylines here, but the main takeaway is that the Gophers have a VERY favorable home schedule. One would assume the team will be favored to have a very strong home record, and with just 5 road games, another strong season could be in the cards.

Source: Gopher Sports

