A Look at the Minnesota Gophers 2025 Football Schedule
The Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program is gearing up for their bowl game to conclude the 2024 season.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference announced the finalization of schedules for all the conference's programs, including the Gophers.
Here's a peek at what the road to success will look like next season for Minnesota:
Minnesota's 2025 Football Schedule
August 28 – BUFFALO
September 6 – NORTHWESTERN STATE
September 13 – at California
September 20 – BYE
September 27 – RUTGERS
October 4 – at Ohio State
October 11 – PURDUE
October 18 – NEBRASKA
October 25 – at Iowa
November 1 – MICHIGAN STATE
November 8 – BYE
November 15 – at Oregon
November 22 – at Northwestern
November 29 – WISCONSIN
There are all sorts of storylines here, but the main takeaway is that the Gophers have a VERY favorable home schedule. One would assume the team will be favored to have a very strong home record, and with just 5 road games, another strong season could be in the cards.
Source: Gopher Sports
