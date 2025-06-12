Packers HC LaFleur Comments on Facing Aaron Rodgers Week 8

The revenge tour is on! With Aaron Rodgers' recent signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans across the country are already circling games on the team's schedule with some extra meaning.

Rodgers will take on his most recent former team, the New York Jets, in the season opener.

After two years in New York, Rodgers didn't have the opportunity to face off with his original team, the Green Bay Packers, until now.

The Steelers will play host to the Packers in Week 8 in a Sunday Night Football matchup. There will surely be a lot of eyes and ears tuned in for the revenge tour.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur had this commentary on the matchup and facing his former Quarterback:

"It’ll be a great challenge for us. We all know what type of player he is and how good he is. I’m sure he’ll be telling everybody all our signals, so we’ll probably have to be playing that mind game with him a little bit.”

To be clear, we are a LONG way away from October, so elements of both teams may change, but the storyline will remain barring injury.

Both the Steelers and Packers have realistic playoff aspirations in 2025, and it will be a very intriguing test for both teams come Sunday, October 26th.

The Green Bay Packers open the 2025 season with a home contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7th. Listen to Green Bay Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

