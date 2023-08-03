The lawsuits surrounding the recent situation at Northwestern are just beginning and have far reaching impacts and implications.

Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy was the Athletic Director at Northwestern in the past and is now a named defendant in an upcoming legal battle.

Murphy served as the Athletic Director in Evanston from 2003-2007 before becoming the President and CEO of the Green Bay Packers.

Per a new article at Acme Packing Company:

Now, former Northwestern athletic director and current Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has been named in lawsuits in Cook County, where Northwestern University is located. According to CBS News, the pair of lawsuits come from two former Northwestern football players — who remain anonymous. The players were members of the team from 2004-2005, seasons in which Fitzgerald was an assistant coach and Murphy was the program’s athletic director.

There is more and more information coming out of the entire situation on a daily basis, but it surely isn't a good look by association for the Packers President.

There was little overlap between Murphy and Fitzgerald at Northwestern, but enough that a thorough investigation is warranted.

Northwestern has named David Braun as their interim Head Coach, and the football program opens play this season at Rutgers on September 3rd.

Source: Acme Packing Company

