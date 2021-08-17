Before Patrick Beverley could even pack his bags to go to Memphis, the 6'1 guard found out that he would instead be heading to the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Beverley. Minnesota will send Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez to the Grizzlies in exchange for Beverley according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Memphis completed a trade with the LA Clippers on August 16th that saw Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu go to Memphis in exchange for guard Eric Bledsoe. Now, without an actual three-team deal, the two trades have turned the deals into the Grizzlies receiving Rondo, Oturu, Culver, and Hernangomez for Bledsoe.

The Timberwolves now receive a guard that has appeared in 468 total games since the 2012-2013 season. Beverley played for the Houston Rockets from 2012-2017 before being traded to the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul deal in 2017. The 32-year-old has averaged 27 minutes played, 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists throughout his career.

During his NBA career, Beverley was named to the NBA All-Defensive First-Team in 2017, the NBA All-Defensive Second-Team in 2014 and 2020, and was given the NBA Hustle Award in 2017.

Beverley was drafted in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arkansas. He also spent time playing basketball overseas in the Ukraine, Greece, Russia, and the NBA G Leauge with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.