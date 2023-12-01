In February, there was something that happened in hockey that was so rare, it made national news headlines, and it just happened again for the second time this year.

For the first time in 3 years, a goalie - Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins - scored a goalie goal on an empty net. He was the 13th NHL goalie in the history of the sport to do so.

Thursday night, it happened again - with Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins scoring the goal.

With 1 minute, 8 seconds left in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jarry became the first goaltender to score a goal in the history of the Pittsburg Penguins. The team was started in 1967, so that's 56 years - just to show you how rare this is to happen.

His goal was the final nail in the team's 4-2 comeback win over the Lightning where the Penguins scored four unanswered goals to earn two points.

"It's pretty neat, honestly," Jarry said after the game. "It's something that doesn't happen very often. There are a few that have done it. It's something that's definitely pretty cool, but honestly, the win means more."

"It's cool," teammate Sidney Crosby said after the game. "I mean, to be a part of that, you know, you see it happen, but I've never seen it live and been a part of it. I'm really happy for him."

That made Jarry the 14th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

What's funny, is this actually isn't Jarry's first goal as a goalie. He scored one on November 14th, 2018, when he was playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins AHL team - a feeder for the Penguins. He was the first in that team's history as well.

