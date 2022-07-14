PICS: Corvettes In Sioux Falls – Hot Summer Nights 2022

Mustang was not allowed. Porsche 911 was not allowed. Firebird was allowed. Even the Camaro was not allowed. Wednesday, July 13 was all about Corvettes, which some refer to as "America's Sports Car."

As you'll see in the photo gallery below, the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls was overtaken by Corvettes. The event was the main staging point for the Black Hills Corvette Classic in Spearfish that is happening this weekend.

Hot Summer Nights, hosted by the Sioux Falls Corvette Club, used to be on Phillips Ave in downtown Sioux Falls but has been relocated to the fairgrounds. The new venue has more room and allows for performance events like the 'Quick 60' challenge.

A caravan of Corvettes left Sioux Falls on Thursday morning and headed for Spearfish where they will meet up with hundreds of Corvettes from nearly every state in the country.

Hot Summer Nights 2022 - Corvettes