Pistons Trade For Former Duke Star Marvin Bagley, III

Just hours before the NBA's trade deadline (Thursday at 3pm eastern time), the Detroit Pistons have traded guard Josh Jackson and forward Trey Lyles to the Sacramento Kings for forward Marvin Bagley, III (pictured above). That's according to The Athletic's Shams Charaina and Sam Amick, as well as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Here are their tweets:

The subtraction of Lyles and Jackson combined with the addition of Bagley will likely create an open roster spot. And there could be another roster spot opening up as there has been lots of talk of the Pistons trading veteran forward Jerami Grant before the deadline. The second round picks involved that are being sent to Milwaukee are in 2023 and 2024. That's according to James Edwards, III of The Athletic:

The Pistons have struggled all season long with injuries and COVID-19 issues. This despite rookie Cade Cunningham showing lots of promise on the court. Detroit has a league-worst 12-42 record heading into Thursday night's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.