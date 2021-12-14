Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Company Releases Tasty New Lunch

A sandwich is typically just that…a sandwich. It's a staple item on any lunch menu. However, there is one food distribution company in Sioux Falls that creates sandwiches of all kinds. In fact, 40,000,000 sandwiches from this local company are consumed each year.

Known for its variety of sandwiches, Grand Prairie Foods Inc. in Sioux Falls just created another new sandwich that is fit for a mayor. In fact, this new sandwich is specifically made for Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. His name is all over it. Literally.

In a fun-loving tweet from Mayor Paul TenHaken, he shows off his sandwich for lunch from Grand Prairie Foods Inc. The sandwich company is calling its latest project the "TenHaken Bacon." So what exactly is the TenHaken Bacon sandwich from Grand Prairie Foods Inc.? This tasty lunch item consists of bacon, egg, and gouda cheese on ciabatta bread. It sounds so delicious! It's already making me hungry.

In all honesty, I had never heard of Grand Prairie Foods Inc. until I saw this sandwich on Mayor TenHaken's Twitter. The company has all sorts of ready-to-go meals like breakfast sandwiches, eggs, calzones, and even yummy breakfast bowls. So where can you find these sandwiches and other food items from Grand Prairie Foods Inc.? Apparently, food from Grand Prairie Foods Inc. is distributed to grocery stores throughout the United States.

Maybe the next time you’re craving a sandwich from Grand Prairie Foods Inc., request the TenHaken Bacon for lunch!

