Pumpkin Spice Ranch?! Where Do You Draw The Line??

Fall is my favorite season of the year. I love it when the leaves change colors, and the air feels a little crisper and more comfortable. Football games with hot chocolate, sweaters and boots, and apple picking are also some of my fall favorites! The list is just endless!

However, I can't stand pumpkin-flavored anything. Don't get me wrong, I love going to a pumpkin patch and bringing home some pumpkins with me. I am not a huge fan of pumpkin-related foods. You'll never see me with a Pumpkin Spice Latte in my hands.

I didn't think you could actually make anything other than drinks turn into a pumpkin...pun fully intended. Then I saw that ranch dressing is turning over a new leaf...or should I say vine.

Recently on my Twitter feed, I saw that someone posted a picture of Pumpkin Spice Ranch dressing at a grocery store. I had to do a little investigating, and sure enough, I saw a post on Reddit about this particular dressing. That's about as far as my research took me. I tried to look for the Twitter post with an actual picture of the unique salad dressing, but no luck.

Now the real question for all pumpkin spice lovers reading this is where can you purchase Pumpkin Spice Ranch dressing? Again...that seems to be a loaded question.

It's not listed anywhere on the Hidden Valley Ranch website. However, I wouldn't be surprised if you find it around your grocery store over the next couple of weeks. I guess you can call this dressing a "secret" product.

Would you try the Pumpkin Spice Ranch dressing?

