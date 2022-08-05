Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back

As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin.

After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.

Oreo fans over the last 110 years have enjoyed dozens of flavors that have been both a hit for some and, a bomb for others.

For those of you who may have forgotten this seasonal release features two golden Oreos with the nostalgia of pumpkin spice-flavored crème in the middle.

Of all the flavors I would have to return to the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Sandwich. Even the Oreo Cookie ice cream is one of my favorites.

33 Of The Biggest Pumpkin Flavored Featured Foods For 2022?

Set a reminder to yourself for 8.15.22 to make a stop at your grocery store because the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies is a limited edition and will only be around as long as supplies last.

