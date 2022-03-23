Question Answered: Here’s Why God Made A Dog

I'm a dog guy. Always have been. Oh, it's not that I hate cat's, cat's are fine. But dog's are...well, dog's.

I've had several through the decades I've stumbled on the planet.

The first I remember was Sparky, a collie-mix we had on the farm. She was followed by Sarge, a German Shepard on that same farm. He turned out to be the one my dad loved best, the one he said was smarter than a lot of people he knew. How special was Sarge? Dad had a polaroid of him on the wall of his Nursing Home room until the day he died at eighty-six.

I've had dogs through my adult years. The last one was Coke, a dachshund, a wiener dog. We got her as a puppy and fell in love with her from the get-go. Dogs do that, don't they? They find that little corner of your heart and nestle right in there.

I saw a video on YouTube that pretty well explains the magic of our four-legged friends.

So go ahead, give your pooch an extra treat today. Maybe give him a little extra forgiveness when he makes a mistake.

After all, he just may be the very best friend you have in the world.