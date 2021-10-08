Randy Arozarena’s Rocks the Rays, Game-1 Win

Randy Arozarena's supply of October magic never seems to end. Arozarena -- the leading candidate for American League Rookie of the Year -- made history Thursday by becoming the first player in playoff history to steal home and hit a home run in the same game during Tampa Bay's 5-0 victory over Boston Red in Game 1 of the ALDS in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"I noticed the pitcher kind of wasn't keeping attention to me. I was able to take a big enough lead and take that base," Arozarena said through an interpreter. "That's the first time I've ever stolen home."

Arozarena easily beat the throw home to catcher Christian Vazquez via headfirst slide.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Arozarena had been asking him about stealing home for weeks. During the 2020 World Series, Rays outfielder Manuel Margot was thrown out when he attempted a similar steal off of Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, but Arozarena kept insisting.

"He's asked me all season long, 'Verde, verde, verde' -- green light," Cash said. "We finally gave it to him."

