ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta are dismissing a rape case against Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis that stemmed from an alleged assault more than five years ago while he was at Georgia Tech.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that "after a careful and thorough investigation" his office had decided not to proceed with the case.

"My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case," Howard said.

A 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta police headquarters on Feb. 1 and told an investigator that Gotsis had raped her on March 9, 2013. The woman said she went to a party with Gotsis and then he took her to his home and assaulted her.

Gotsis turned himself in March 7 and he was released that day on $50,000 bond.

A third-year pro, Gotsis continued working out with the Broncos while authorities investigated the woman's allegations.

