A quarter is usually worth 25 cents, right? That is unless you have one of these rare quarters, then it could be worth over $200!

If you're like me and tend to accumulate a LOT of spare coins you get as spare change, you might want to dump those coins out and check your change because it's possible you have one of these valuable quarters here in Minnesota that could be worth over $200!

According to this GoBankingRates story, the quarter in question sold on eBay in 2021 for a whopping $216. And, no, it doesn't have anything to do with inflation. It's actually because the quarter was struck and minted containing a mistake, which, of course, makes it extra valuable to coin collectors.

Here's what GoBankingRates says you should look for, in case you're going to dig through your spare change as soon are you're done reading this story:

This rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was actually struck onto a Jefferson nickel.

Now even if you don't happen to have this rare nickel/quarter, it doesn't mean that you're completely out of luck. The story goes on to say that there are a couple of other things to keep an eye out for when you're pouring over your spare change:

"First look for any that seem unusual, such as a design you’ve never seen, an error where the print looks “off,” or the wrong denomination printed on the coin. Don’t forget to check both sides," the story said.

Once you've found a coin you think might be unique, and maybe valuable, the story says your next step is to head online and search eBay using the full name and year of the coin. If you happen to get a hit, meaning your rare coin could be valuable, you can then sell it to collectors on sites like eBay, or other online marketplaces. And maybe make a cool $216!

