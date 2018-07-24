RB Todd Gurley Gets Huge New Contract Extension from LA Rams

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Running back Todd Gurley agreed to a lucrative four-year contract extension through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

Rams general manager Les Snead confirmed a new deal for the NFL's offensive player of the year, calling Gurley a cornerstone of a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Rams didn't announce the financial terms of the deal, but ESPN said the extension is worth $60 million, with a whopping $45 million guaranteed. That deal contains the NFL's largest annual average value for a running back contract, resetting the market for ball-carriers such as Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott and Arizona's David Johnson — and for Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell next year.

Gurley was a league standout in his third NFL season while playing in first-year coach Sean McVay's explosive offense. He finished second in the NFL with 1,305 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 788 yards and six more TDs.

The Georgia product was the offensive rookie of the year in 2015 for the St. Louis Rams, overcoming a torn knee ligament from his final season with the Bulldogs to rush for 1,106 yards.