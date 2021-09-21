Ready to Hakuna Matata? Disney On Ice is Skating Into Sioux Falls

Disney On Ice is coming back to Sioux Falls for 6 shows featuring 14 classic storylines. The family-fun spectacular hits the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center from December 2 - 5. Tickets go on sale on September 28.

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code which is on sale today.

The greatest Disney characters will take to the ice including the 'Mouse-ter of Ceremonies' Mickey Mouse and over 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, several Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana. Enjoy the wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen bursting to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf. You'll also experience exciting moments from Finding Dory, Aladdin, and Beauty, and the Beast.

Having been to several Disney On Ice performances, I can say the audience plays a large part of the night with interaction and occasional young volunteers to help on the ice. My daughter rode in a boat with the Little Mermaid one year and she still remembers it to this day.

Here are the showtimes for Disney On Ice at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center from December 2 - 5.

Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 3 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 4 at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 PM

It's time to “Hakuna Matata” to the box office and get your tickets for Disney On Ice!

