One great Thanksgiving tradition is a binge of the Friends Thanksgiving episodes. Now that they're on HBOMax, that makes it so much easier too.

The best of all those episodes is The One Where Ross Got High. Season six episode nine.

Monica and Chandler have moved in together and were hosting Thanksgiving dinner. Ross and Monica's parents were coming and the day culminated with a round of shouted confessions where Ross admits that Chandler didn't smoke weed in his childhood room, Ross got married and divorced again, Monica and Chandler are living together, and Phoebe is in love with Jacques Cousteau.

Also, Rachel tries to help make dinner. Her contribution is dessert, a traditional English trifle. Her cooking goes off the rails and she, well, let's look at her trifle's ingredient list: ladyfingers, jam, custard, raspberries, more ladyfingers, beef sauteed with peas and onions, a little more custard, bananas, and whipped cream.

Obviously, the beef sauteed with peas and onions are not traditionally part of the English trifle recipe. Regardless of Joey's reaction.

Bustle via YouTube

Usually, trifles are stacks of cake or ladyfingers, custard of some sort, and strawberries or other fruit. It's like a sloppy, pudding cake.

A few years ago, the folks at Bustle wanted to see what that infamous Thanksgiving dessert would taste like in real life. So they made one and, of course, made a video of the tasting.

Let's just say that everyone's negative reaction, except Joey's of course, was the standard across the board.

Another Youtube channel, Ladies & Lattes, did the same, and come up with the same results:

If you really want to take a deep dive into the trifle world, here's how to make one for real. Bonus, it's a real English guy telling you all about it:

