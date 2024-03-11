How A Red Flag Warning Affects South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
I'm sure you'll agree that watching the tulips popping up is a far better sight than shoveling snow. To have spring come in without an ice storm would be a nice change. And, being able to plant your garden at a reasonable time would be a bonus. Bring on the ever-changing climates.
According to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, we could break the high-temperature record on Monday.
With that, weather conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska will see extremely dry conditions in the first part of this week.
So dry, that the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1:00 PM this afternoon to 7:00 PM Monday evening.
AFFECTED AREA...
Iowa, Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O`Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida. Minnesota: Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles,
Jackson, Pipestone and Rock. Nebraska: Dixon and Dakota. South Dakota: Kingsbury, Brookings, Gregory, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Moody, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
