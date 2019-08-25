Refreshed Racing Scene at I-90 Speedway Continues Next Weekend

Over the last few years the racing scene in the Sioux Empire has drastically changed.

With the closing of Badlands Speedway and a temporary shutdown of I-90 Speedway has left racing fans wanting more.

Fortunately, the I-90 Speedway reopened this Summer and racing fans have been able to get back to the track.

Living in Hartford, minutes from the track, I have heard so many good things from fans about the return of the races and how it was energized the race fans in the area.

There are still two weekends left on the schedule at the I-90 Speedway on August 31 and September 7.

Doors open at 4 PM and races begin at 7 PM with most nights concluding at 10:30 according to the Speedway.

This weekends races will feature Tri-State Late Models Series, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA B-Mods and USRA Hobby Stocks.

On September 7, races will include IMCA Racesaver Sprints, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA B-Mods and USRA Hobby Stocks.

If you have been before you know how much fun the races can be and if not, give the I-90 Speedway a try and you are sure to have some fun.