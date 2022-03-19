Report: Another Late Night Move Lands Minnesota Twins Their Starting Shortstop

The Twins won't be flipping their latest shortstop signing before Opening Day.

Report: The Minnesota Twins Agree To Terms With Shortstop Carlos Correa

Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston reported that the Minnesota Twins signed Carlos Correa to a 3-Year, $105.3 million contract with opt-outs the first two years of the deal.

The Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal confirmed the signing.

The 27-year-old Correa was one of the best shortstops in baseball in 2021 for the Houston Astros. He hit .279 with 26 home runs, scored 104 runs, and added 92 RBI. He also won the Gold Glove for his defensive play at shortstop and was fifth in MVP voting.

That was just in 2021.

The two-time All-Star was the number 1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. The next selection? Byron Buxton.

The Correa contract is interesting. While it is a three-year deal, there are opt-outs after each of the first two years. This means that Correa could opt-out of his contract after year one, or after year two, and go back on to the free-agent market.

When the Twins traded Josh Donaldson last Sunday, everyone knew that more moves were coming. Signing the top free agent on the board to play one of the most important positions on the field? Yeah, it is safe to say that this front office has been unpredictable.

The latest move for the Twins shows that the club is ready to compete and make a run at the playoffs in 2022. To do that, they will need to add to their pitching staff, both the starting rotation and the bullpen.

Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea, both of the Oakland A's, are two names to watch as possible trade targets. Johnny Cueto is still a free agent that the Twins could be looking to sign.