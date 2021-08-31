When the Sixers report to training camp, Ben Simmons doesn't intend on being there.

The former No. 1 overall pick has reportedly made it clear that he wants to be traded and does not intend to show up for training camp according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquire.

As Pompey writes,Simmons "no longer wants to be a Sixer and does not intend to report to training camp".

Shams Charinia of The Athletic adds:

For now, all signs continue to point to Simmons’ career in Philadelphia coming to an end.

This all puts the Sixers in a difficult situation, with the offers they have been getting not being to their liking. Daryl Morey want to get back a player that keeps them in championship contention alongside Joel Embiid, but Simmons declaring he doesn't want to be in Philadelphia anymore might weaken is hand.

The Sixers have spoken to multiple teams about Simmons with Minnesota being one of the front-runners for his services. The Sixers seemed intent on either moving him for a player like Portland all-star Dame Lillard or keeping him.

If in fact Simmons wants to be traded, the Sixers might have to take a deal they aren't comfortable with to meet his demands. On the other hand, the team has Simmons locked up for the next three seasons.

Either way, this Simmons sage is not over and you can expect the team to be on the phone trying to find the best deal.