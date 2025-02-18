Report: Packers Star DB Alexander’s Time with Team Likely Over

It's always tough when receiving the news that a veteran player has likely played his last down for your team.

That may very well be the case for Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers.

This offseason, Alexander could be cut or traded by the team as the Packers aim for more reliable options in the defensive backfield.

When healthy, Alexander has proven to still be a playmaking lockdown cornerback, but the health issue has lingered for some time.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is under contract for the 2025 season, but his return to the Packers may be unlikely. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that “strong indications” in Green Bay are that Alexander has played his final down for the team. Alexander’s unavailability is the biggest reason why the team is ready to move on. Alexander has played 14 games over the last two seasons and 34 games over the last four seasons, which led General Manager Brian Gutekunst to admit to frustration on both sides about how things have played out.

Could the Packers trade the 2-time Pro-Bowler? Possibly, but the value in return might not be there.

As is the case with the entire offseason full of drama league-wide, we'll just have to wait and see.

Alexander has been with the Packers since the team drafted him in the first round back in 2018 and has 12 career interceptions. Alexander was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2020 and 2022 seasons.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports