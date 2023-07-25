Rival Big Ten School Hires Wisconsin Badgers’ Leonhard

Many Wisconsin Badger fans were upset at the fact that the school chose to go a different direction following this past season, effectively parting ways with longtime Defensive Coordinator and interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard.

Leonhard led the Badgers to a 7-6 finish and a bowl win following the midseason firing of longtime Head Coach Paul Chryst, and many thought of the former Badger standout as a shoe-in for the full-time opening.

That didn't happen, as the Badgers opted to make a splashy move and hire Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to fill the position.

After the uncertainty of whether or not he would be retained solidified into him not sticking around, it seemed only a matter of time before Leonhard, widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the country, found a new job.

It took some time, but Leonhard has made the decision to join one of the Badgers longstanding rival programs, joining another familiar face to Wisconsin fans.

Per Larry Brown Sports on MSN, Leonhard has been hired as a Senior Defensive Analyst by Head Coach Bret Bielema.

It's a gut punch for Badger fans, but I for one am happy to see Leonhard land on his feet.

Per the article:

Leonhard is switching schools in the Big Ten after spending much of his career with Wisconsin. The 40-year-old played for the Badgers from 2001-04 before entering the NFL. Leonhard returned to Wisconsin to begin his coaching career in 2016 as a defensive backs coach. He added defensive coordinator duties a year later.

The Badgers and the Illini meet in their annual clash this season in Champaign on Saturday, October 21st.

