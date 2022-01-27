Roethlisberger Retires at 39: Time to ‘Hang Up My Cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has announced his retirement. In a video message, Roethlisberger said it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a likely spot in the Hall of Fame. The 39-year-old said it was time to clean out his locker and hang up his cleats. Roethlisberger called his journey from a kid growing up in Ohio to the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft to a likely future Hall of Famer “exhilarating,” but he added he is retiring “a truly grateful man.” The Steelers never had a losing season during Roethlisberger’s tenure and captured Super Bowls 40 and 46.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...