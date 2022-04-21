Samuel Sweepstakes Begin After Star Wideout’s Trade Request

For the past few months, the San Francisco 49ers have repeatedly said they'd like to keep wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a long time. On Wednesday, it became clear that Samuel and the Niners don't quite see things the same way.

Samuel, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. Samuel declined to offer specific reasons for requesting the trade but acknowledged that he has informed the team of his desire to leave.

That comes on the heels of what has become an increasingly turbulent relationship between the two sides following Samuel's breakout 2021 season. In recent weeks, Samuel has scrubbed any mention of the 49ers from his Instagram account, unfollowed the team and removed most photos of him in the team's uniform from the platform.

Last season, Deebo Samuel became the first player since 1999 and just the third in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards, five touchdown receptions and five touchdown rushes.

When the Niners opened their offseason conditioning program on Tuesday, Samuel did not attend, and sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was not expected to participate in any on-field work during the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Samuel's trade request comes at a time when the salaries for wide receivers have skyrocketed. The Las Vegas Raiders gave Davante Adams $28.5 million per season on an extension after trading for him, and the Miami Dolphins rewarded Tyreek Hill with a contract averaging $30 million per season one week later after acquiring him from the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo's Stefon Diggs also received a lucrative contract extension recently.

Despite all of that, at every opportunity this offseason, San Francisco general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have said they intend to keep Samuel with the team well into the future. At the NFL owners meetings at the end of March, both sounded optimistic that deals for Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa would be forthcoming.

Should the 49ers honor Samuel's trade request, he would have no shortage of suitors, and the Niners would seek a return similar to what the Packers got for Adams or the Chiefs got for Hill. The 49ers don't have a first-round pick in next week's NFL draft after trading it as part of a package to move up for quarterback Trey Lance last year.

Aside from Samuel, the Niners' current receiver group consists of Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, Malik Turner and Marcus Johnson. Only Aiyuk and Jennings played for the Niners in 2021.

In three seasons with the Niners, Samuel has 167 receptions for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns with 550 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. He has played in 38 games, missing one game in 2019 and 2021 and nine in 2020 because of various injuries.

