Samuel Sweepstakes Begin After Star Wideout&#8217;s Trade Request

Samuel Sweepstakes Begin After Star Wideout’s Trade Request

Getty Images

For the past few months, the San Francisco 49ers have repeatedly said they'd like to keep wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a long time. On Wednesday, it became clear that Samuel and the Niners don't quite see things the same way.

Samuel, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. Samuel declined to offer specific reasons for requesting the trade but acknowledged that he has informed the team of his desire to leave.

That comes on the heels of what has become an increasingly turbulent relationship between the two sides following Samuel's breakout 2021 season. In recent weeks, Samuel has scrubbed any mention of the 49ers from his Instagram account, unfollowed the team and removed most photos of him in the team's uniform from the platform.

Getty Images
loading...

When the Niners opened their offseason conditioning program on Tuesday, Samuel did not attend, and sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was not expected to participate in any on-field work during the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Samuel's trade request comes at a time when the salaries for wide receivers have skyrocketed. The Las Vegas Raiders gave Davante Adams $28.5 million per season on an extension after trading for him, and the Miami Dolphins rewarded Tyreek Hill with a contract averaging $30 million per season one week later after acquiring him from the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo's Stefon Diggs also received a lucrative contract extension recently.

Getty Images
loading...

Despite all of that, at every opportunity this offseason, San Francisco general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have said they intend to keep Samuel with the team well into the future. At the NFL owners meetings at the end of March, both sounded optimistic that deals for Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa would be forthcoming.

Should the 49ers honor Samuel's trade request, he would have no shortage of suitors, and the Niners would seek a return similar to what the Packers got for Adams or the Chiefs got for Hill. The 49ers don't have a first-round pick in next week's NFL draft after trading it as part of a package to move up for quarterback Trey Lance last year.

Aside from Samuel, the Niners' current receiver group consists of Brandon AiyukJauan JenningsRay-Ray McCloudMalik Turner and Marcus Johnson. Only Aiyuk and Jennings played for the Niners in 2021.

In three seasons with the Niners, Samuel has 167 receptions for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns with 550 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. He has played in 38 games, missing one game in 2019 and 2021 and nine in 2020 because of various injuries.

Getty Images
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Filed Under: 49ers, deebo samuel, New York Jets, NFC, NFC West, NFL, San Francisco, South Carolina, star, Trade, Wide Receiver, wideout, wr
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top