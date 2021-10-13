Say It Ain’t Skol! Was the ‘Zodiac Killer’ a Vikings Fan?

Just when you thought being a Minnesota Vikings fan couldn't be any more difficult, this little tidbit of information comes to light.

There's speculation in the conspiracy theory circles of the world that the person recently thought to be the much sought-after 'Zodiac Killer' could possibly be a Vikings fan.

Oh, Skol no!

You've undoubtedly heard the news recently about this independent group of cold-case investigators that claim to have solved the mystery behind the identity of 'Zodiac Killer.' A serial murderer that is responsible for terrorizing communities in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s.

The Zodiac is believed to be responsible for killing at least five people in the Northern California area from 1968 to 1969. He is also known for writing a series of letters containing complex riddles that were sent to local law enforcement officials and media outlets in the area all the way up to 1974. In the letters, the Zodiac boasted of the killings.

Using the aid of new physical and forensic evidence, this group of case breakers made the announcement last week that they believe the Zodiac Killer was actually a man named Gary Francis Poste, who passed away in 2018.

Here's where things begin to get interesting regarding his supposed love for the purple and gold. According to Totalprosports.com after Poste was named as the alleged killer, social media investigators started perusing some of his social media pages only to discover he was a Minnesota Vikings fan. Evidently, there were several pictures found of Poste wearing a Vikings hat.

Could all of the Viking's failures on the field throughout the years be responsible for fueling the actions of a madman?

Let's look at this through this lens, if Poste is indeed the Zodiac, we know some of the killings transpired during 68 and 69. So, how did the Vikings perform during those two seasons? Well, in 1968 they saw their season come to a bitter end at the hands of the Baltimore Colts during a 24-14 defeat in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Oh wait, It gets worse, in 1969 the Zodiac struck again, while the Vikings were getting murdered by the Chiefs 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

It's probably a coincidence, right? It's not like police found a Fran Tarkenton baseball card at one of the crime scenes. Although, the dude was alive to watch his supposed favorite team go 0 and 4 in Super Bowls. I'm just saying that's enough to drive any hard-core fan a little crazy.

But the again, what do I know. I'm a Dolphins fan, my favorite team gets murdered every weekend!

Source: Total Pro Sports

