Schoop Joins the 20HR Club, Twins Tie Record in Win

Minnesota Twins now have seven players with 20 or more home runs after last night in Chicago.

Johnathon Schoop blasted a three-run dinger to left field in the top of the second inning off White Sox pitcher Ross Detwiler. The long ball highlights continued in the eighth inning with Schoop going deep again. Then it was Mitch Garver’s turn with a 443 foot tatter, his 24th of the year.

Minnesota has now hit 258 home runs on the year. Nine short of the Major League record.

Jake Odorizzi went six innings and fanned eight batters to get his first win ever and 8-2 victory at Chicago.

With 17 games remaining in the regular season the Twins hold a 3.5 game lead in the American League Central Division.