SDSU Myah Selland finalist for the Becky Hammon POY Award

South Dakota State's Myah Selland has been named a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats.

Selland averages 16.1 points, a team-high, to go with 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The redshirt senior is incredibly efficient, shooting 54 percent from the floor and 46 percent from the 3-point line this year.

With Selland leading the way, SDSU is 25-5 on the season and recently wrapped up the Summit League season at 18-0. Selland has recorded 2,086 points, 849 rebounds and 446 assists in her SDSU career, which all rank sixth or better in program history.

Selland is one of five finalists for the award. She is also the second player in the award's history to be named a finalist twice as she was also a finalist in the 2020-21 season. This year's finalists include representatives from five schools and four conferences. The full list of finalists is below.

2023 Becky Hammon Finalists

Keishana Washington, Drexel, Gr., G

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga, Jr., F

Sam Breen, Massachusetts, Gr., F

Alex Fowler, Portland, Jr., F

Myah Selland, South Dakota St., R-Sr., F