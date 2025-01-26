SDSU Takes Down South Dakota in Saturday Showdowns

Anytime South Dakota and South Dakota State get together for a rivalry matchup, its must see action for those that call our great state home.

That was the case on Saturday, when both Men's and Women's hoops collided.

First, the Women took to the court down in Vermillion, where SDSU dominated to the tune of a 77-59 win.

Later in the afternoon, the Men's programs locked horns up in Brookings, where the Jackrabbits prevailed in a 90-71 onslaught.

Per GoJacks.com:

A balanced scoring effort lifted the Jackrabbits as seven players scored at least six points each. Brooklyn Meyer and Haleigh Timmer paced the offense with 15 apiece, followed by Mesa Byom with 13 and Katie Vasecka with 12. Paige Meyer and Madison Mathiowetz finished with eight each, followed by Emilee Fox with six. SDSU got six quick points from Byom and opened up an 11-4 lead over the Coyotes in the first 4:30 on action. A 16-0 stretch that included eight straight from Mathiowetz stretched the score to 27-8 late in the opening quarter. The Coyotes scored nine straight in the second period to pull back within seven, but a Vasecka triple made it a 10-point game again and the Coyotes never got back within single digits. A 17-2 start to the second half made it 65-38 for the Jacks and the visitors cruised from there.

As for the Men's game:

South Dakota State controlled its matchup against South Dakota from the opening possession as the Jackrabbits earned a 90-71 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday, Jan. 25, in First Bank & Trust Arena. The Interstate Series game, presented by First Interstate Bank, was played in front of a facility-record 4,764 spectators. South Dakota State improved to 14-8 overall and 5-2 in conference play. South Dakota dropped to 12-10 (3-4). The Jackrabbits had five double-digit scorers in the contest. Garry led all scorers with 19 points while he grabbed a career-best nine boards. Larson and Stoney Hadnot scored career highs of 18 and 14, respectively. Oscar Cluff finished off his 14th double-double of the season with 11 points and 14 rebounds, to go along with a career-high seven assists. Mors registered 10 points.

The two programs will meet again later this season. The Women tussle on Saturday, February 15th in Brookings, while the Men's programs collide in Vermillion that Sunday, February 16th.

Source: GoJacks