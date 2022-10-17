SDSU & USD Score Player of the Week Honors

What a thriller north of the border for South Dakota State University as the Jackrabbits successfully defended the Dakota Marker series winning for the third straight year.

In the win special teams player, Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week Hunter Dustman kicked a career-high three field goals — all in the second half — including the game-winning 18-yarder with 3:49 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Jacks rallied for a 23-21 victory over North Dakota State in the battle of the top-two ranked teams in the FCS.

Dustman booted a 31-yard field goal on the Jackrabbits’ opening drive of the second half and brought SDSU to within 21-20 on a 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Dustman also punted three times for an average of 42.7 yards — long of 47 — and recorded touchbacks on three of his six kickoffs.

Next up for SDSU, is a return trip across the border to face the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota on Saturday, October 22.

On their trip to Normal, South Dakota lost to Illinois State 12-10. The Coyote's defense held the Redbirds to 264 yards with Stephen Hillis leading the Coyotes with nine tackles and two sacks. Hillis also broke up two passes in the loss.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week leads the conference with 59 tackles this season.

USD, now 1-5 will celebrate Dakota Days this Saturday by hosting Southern Illinois.

