SDSU’s Pierre Strong Jr. Puts on a Show at NFL Combine

The NFL Combine came and went this past weekend, and a few area prospects boosted their NFL Draft stock with strong performances.

The lone in-state prospect making an appearance over the weekend was perhaps the talk of the town after his performances. South Dakota State Running Back Pierre Strong Jr. excelled on the biggest stage, putting up the fastest 40 time of the day for his position.

Strong ran a 4.37 in the 40 yard dash, which was tied for the best time among all running backs this year. In addition, Strong was 6th among his position in the vertical jump at 36", and 7th in the broad jump at 10'4".

Before the combine, The Draft Network had Strong as a projected fourth-round pick in next month's NFL Draft. The former Jackrabbit had a stellar college career in which he ran for 1,686 yards and 18 scores as a Senior.

In addition to Strong's great performance, another area standout had a great weekend as well. Iowa State's Breece Hall placed in the top 6 in all three of the aforementioned events, which included a first-place finish in the vertical jump.

Hall projects similarly to Strong Jr. in value per The Draft Network and had an amazing collegiate career in Ames. In just three seasons, Hall ran for over 3,900 yards and 50 touchdowns, while adding over 700 receiving yards and 6 scores as a receiver out of the backfield.

Needless to say, it was a strong weekend for area prospects at this year's NFL Combine.

Sources: Draft NetworkSports Reference and NFL Official Site

