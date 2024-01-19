Get our free mobile app

How do you deal with winter? Wow, that's a loaded question. One you probably should avoid asking people living in the 49th state. And like here in South Dakota I think you'll agree that most of us have the same opinion.

Aside from the snarky comments you're thinking, when it comes to not sleeping, not eating, not socializing, not, not, and more not's, it's all related to SAD - Seasonal Affective Disorder.

If you're constantly counting the days until it finally warms up and losing sleep because the only thing you can think about is warmer days ahead. OMG! That's a sure sign of SAD.

You may be familiar with the term. Yes, it's real. In a report from Consumer Reports, one doctor with the University of Washington Seattle School of Medicine says that means many of us are experiencing dips in mood.

SAD Symptoms

Run down your personal checklist. Are you feeling down? Have your eating and sleeping patterns changed? Do you find yourself not wanting to engage in your normal routine? Are you on edge?

Recently the company Mattress Next Day uncovered the states that are most likely to suffer from SAD. As one would guess, Alaska is the state that suffers from Seasonal Affective Disorder the most.

South Dakota a year ago was ranked number 4 in the US for SAD. Good news, we dropped out of sight and Minnesota also moved down the list to number 16.

Let The Light In

There are alternatives for treating SAD that include Light Therapy.

“This can often fool your eyes and brain into thinking the sun is up,” Avery says, “and as a result, it helps regulate serotonin and melatonin levels.”

GET OUT OF THE HOUSE

The long winter months do not have to be depressing. Stay active and get involved. There are many resources available to get you out of the house.

How do we keep our minds focused and not fall into the winter blues? Don't hesitate in contacting your health provider.

