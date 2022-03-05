A medical emergency led to a car colliding with a Sioux Falls coffee shop Saturday afternoon (March 5).

The Sioux Falls Police Department says that a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was driving north on Minnesota Avenue. Around 12:30 PM, the driver, a 65-year-old man, suffered a medical event.

The vehicle left the roadway and drove into the Starbucks at 418 S Minnesota Ave.

Officials say that the Jeep was "completely embedded" in the building while several people were inside.

The driver and his 71-year-old female passenger were treated at a local hospital. Police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Several people inside the building were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash, and seatbelts were used. Police are investigating and no criminal charges have been filed.

