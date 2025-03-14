Sign, Trade, Cut? Minnesota Vikings Continuing to Make Moves

The Minnesota Vikings have been as active as any team in NFL Free Agency this week, and they continue to make moves as we near the weekend.

On Thursday, Minnesota traded veteran Guard Ed Ingram to the Texans for a 2026 6th round pick.

In addition, the Vikings signed Packers Linebacker Eric Wilson on Friday morning, who actually began his career with the Vikings back in 2017.

Get our free mobile app

Lastly, Minnesota is close to cutting ties with longtime Center Garrett Bradbury via trade or release after signing veteran Center Ryan Kelly earlier in the week.

Kelly will be the starter in 2025, and Bradbury's days appear to be numbered:

The Minnesota Vikings' revamped offensive line will end longtime center Garrett Bradbury's time with the organization, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. The Vikings plan to release Bradbury unless a trade can be worked out, the sources told Schefter. Bradbury, 29, was the Vikings' first-round pick in 2019, selected 18th overall, and has manned the position for the past six seasons. He has started all 88 games he has appeared in for the Vikings -- including all 17 last season. The Vikings signed him to a three-year extension after the 2022 season, but the deal has no guaranteed money for 2025, and the Vikings will save $3.622 million against the salary cap by parting ways with him. Bradbury is one of the NFL's smaller centers at a listed weight of 300 pounds, and at times he has been overpowered by opposing defensive linemen. The Vikings replaced him earlier this week with free agent Ryan Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowl selection in nine years with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings are still "in" on several conversations leaguewide as of Friday, including rumors that they are "considering" Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback option for next season.

Sources: TwinCities.com, TPP Skol on Twitter and ESPN.com

Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents Gallery Credit: Bert Remien