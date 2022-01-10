Sioux Falls Among Best Places In The Nation To Retire

It's hard to believe at your age, but believe me, it's coming.

It won't be long and you'll be leaving the 'work' interstate for the 'retire' highway (or maybe you're more of a nice, slow gravel road kind of person).

Wow, seems like just a few months ago you got that first job, the 'real' one where you were making it on your own. Seems like just a couple months ago you got married and had those kids. And heck, wasn't it just a month or so back that you still had a long, long way to go before you became an 'old fogey'. And as far as retirement, well...that was way off in the distance somewhere.

Get our free mobile app

Ahem. Here you are. It's pert near time.

So where the heck is a great place to retire?

That, of course, is different for each and every one of you. There's a lot of things to consider, things like family, likes and dislikes, geography, weather, and on and on and on.

Oh, and funds. Yes, always funds.

So with all that being said, there's no perfect place that someone else can decided for you. But you might take a few general things into consideration.

Wallethub analyzed things like affordability, activities, quality of life and health care and came up with what they say are the best places to enjoy retirement in the United States. And while the usual warm weather spots like Florida and Arizona, not surprisingly, were at the top of the list, Sioux Falls landed in the Top twenty five nationally and Rapid City did pretty good as well. In fact, there were several cities in the upper Midwest that made the list.

So if you're fortunate enough to have family in Sioux Falls (and you get along with them OK!), it's not a bad idea to settle on in to the greatest city in the greatest state in the nation and enjoy those golden years.