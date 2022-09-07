Sioux Falls among Top Places to Retire in America
When you're looking at where to spend your 'golden years' look no further than Sioux Falls.
South Dakota's largest city is in the top 40 on a list of the best places to retire in America.
To compile the list, WalletHub looked at data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s 2022 Retirement Confidence Survey and Gallup polls to rank 200 cities in affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care.
Sioux Falls landed at 39th on the list thanks to a number three-ranking nationally in health care. The city's showing in the other three categories wasn't as stellar - 67th in quality of life, 101st in affordability, and 132nd in activities.
Minnesota was well represented with Minneapolis checking in at number 12 overall. Minneapolis has top 20 rankings in activities (4th) and health care (20th).
Iowa just squeaked into the top 100 with Cedar Rapids at 95th overall.
BEST PLACES TO RETIRE IN AMERICA (WalletHub)
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Orlando, Florida
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Miami, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- San Francisco, California
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Wilmington, Delaware
- Tampa, Florida
- Salt Lake City, Utah
WORST PLACES TO RETIRE IN AMERICA (WalletHub)
- Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Newark, New Jersey
- San Bernadino, California
- Rancho Cucamonga, California
- Stockton, California
- Detroit, Michigan
- Vancouver, Washington
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Wichita, Kansas
- Lubbock, Texas