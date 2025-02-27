Travis Kelce plans to play in the 2025 season, Pat McAfee confirmed Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end.

McAfee read a text from Kelce on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," Kelce wrote in the text. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Kelce was held to four catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX that denied Kansas City a chance at a three-peat. That ended a season in which he posted career lows (not counting his rookie season when he appeared in one game) in receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (3). He did lead the Chiefs in receptions, however, with 97.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had said earlier this week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis that, based on his last conversation with Kelce, he expected the star tight end to play for the Chiefs this season.

Kelce, 35, said in multiple interviews the week of the Super Bowl that he intended to play again in 2025. But he was less definitive about his future in the days after the game on his "New Heights" podcast.

Kelce has an $11.5 million roster bonus on March 15 that would trigger in the final year of his contract. But Veach said this week that there is no deadline for Kelce to make his decision.

One of the most popular players in franchise history, Kelce endeared himself to Chiefs fans with more than just his play. He solidified his icon status in Kansas City when he shouted to fans at Arrowhead Stadium and a national television audience, 'You've got to fight for your right to party!'' after the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game after the 2019 season to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 seasons.

The saying remains a rallying cry for the Chiefs and their fans to this day. Many Chiefs, from Veach to coach Andy Reid to quarterback Patrick Mahomes have credited Kelce for being the energy behind the Chiefs' recent run of success.

Kelce has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl 10 times. He was a first-team All-Pro pick four times and a second-team choice three times.

Kelce late last season became the 15th NFL player to catch 1,000 career passes and only the third tight end. In addition to being third all-time among players at his position with 1,004 regular season receptions, he is also third in yards at 12,151.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.

