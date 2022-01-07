Whew! We'll still be able to shop the quarter-mile-high tower of towels. The Sioux Falls Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores have been spared from a cooperate decision to close several of their stores nationwide.

Claiming less foot traffic and more competition from the likes of Amazon and other online retailers, Bed, Bath, and Beyond is going through with the decision to close several stores. Here they are, according to a Bed, Bath, and Beyond press release via their website.

There are too many to list here but South Dakota is not on the list. However, Minnesota has an Eagan store and a Duluth store set to close.

The stores that are set to shutter the doors have begun liquidating their inventories with sales and are expected to close for good by the end of February.

