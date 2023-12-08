An Inside Look at the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic II

An Inside Look at the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic II

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media

The Sioux Falls Boxing Classic has already lived up to its name and beyond.

Thursday night, hundreds from near and far descended upon The District here in Sioux Falls to watch a total of seven bouts in a private event, gala style night of professional boxing.

The night was one of socializing, fun, food, and high-level boxing.

As you can see, the lights were bright, and the fighters brought their best.

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media
The event was the second ever boxing classic here in the Sioux Empire and was put on in a partnership between the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and 15th Round Promotions.

There were plenty of great sponsors that made the night possible, and the seven fights all brought their own unique style and substance.

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media
As someone that had never attended a boxing match or any martial arts event before; last night blew me away. The athleticism, sportsmanship, tactics, and promotion of the night were all very impressive.

From walk out songs to hometown heroes and haymakers, it was a night I won't soon forget. Best of all, the night ended with a fighter that calls Sioux Falls home, Deonte Walker, picking up the 6th win of his young career in front of a room full of supportive fans.

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media
For further details about the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic, as well as updates on future plans for the event, the place to go is the Sioux Falls Sports Authority's website.

That's now back-to-back years of success for the Sioux Falls Boxing Classic, and here's to year 3 and beyond! Although no confirmed date has been set yet, the plan is for the event to continue in the future.

Sources: Sioux Falls Sports Authority and 15th Round Promotions

