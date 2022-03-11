Sioux Falls Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. On Best List

Bricks Coffee/Canva

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. has found a place on Food & Wine's Best Coffee Shops in America list.

It was a tough time to start a business, but husband and wife team Corey Gerlach and Mary Campbell pushed through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bricks Coffee/Canva
Take a drive down east 12th Street in Sioux Falls a few blocks to the east of Phillips and look for the fancy storefront that features a garage door.

If you're familiar with the area then you'll remember the building used to be a skate shop.

According to Food & Wine, The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. makes the list of Best Coffee Shops in America.
"the vibe is inescapable"

Corey and Mary have networked their beans and brew to several Sioux Falls businesses:

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen
Parker’s Bistro
Looks Market
Bread & Circus
The Co-op Natural Foods
Carnaval Brazilian Grill
Pomegranate Market
Plums Cooking Company
Bagel Boy
Harvester Kitchen

It's really great to see small local businesses continuing to thrive in South Dakota.

