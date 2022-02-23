Sioux Falls Chef Nominated for James Beard Award
A Sioux Falls chef is among a select few nominated for one of the food industry's most prestigious honors.
Michael Haskett, owner and chef at M.B. Haskett Delicatessen on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls, is one of 20 semifinalists for the James Beard Awards Best Chef in the Midwest category.
Haskett, a 2001 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, opened M.B. Haskett in January of 2012.
Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)
- Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee
- Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee
- Daniel Bonanno, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Madison, Wisconsin
- Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis
- Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis
- Michael Haskett, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Sioux Falls
- Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee
- Mary Kastman, Driftless Cafe, Viroqua, Wisconsin
- Anthony Kueper, Dolce, Omaha
- Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee
- Rachel McGill, DISH Restaurant, Lincoln
- Ryan Nitschke, Luna Fargo, Fargo
- Craig Rivard, Little Fox, St. Louis
- Kevin Scharpf, Brazen Open Kitchen | Bar, Dubuque
- Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis
- Erik Skaar, Vann, Spring Park, Minnesota
- Evy Swoboda, Brasserie by Niche, St. Louis
- Carl Thorne-Thomsen, Story., Prairie Village, Kansas
- Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis
- Ben Welch, Botanica, Wildwood, Missouri
The 2022 winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony, Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
The James Beard Awards, named after the late chef, cookbook author, teacher, and TV personality, were established in 1990 to honor America's top chefs and restaurants.
