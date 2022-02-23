Sioux Falls Chef Nominated for James Beard Award

A Sioux Falls chef is among a select few nominated for one of the food industry's most prestigious honors.

Michael Haskett, owner and chef at M.B. Haskett Delicatessen on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls, is one of 20 semifinalists for the James Beard Awards Best Chef in the Midwest category.

Haskett, a 2001 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, opened M.B. Haskett in January of 2012.

Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee

Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee

Daniel Bonanno, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Madison, Wisconsin

Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis

Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis

Michael Haskett, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Sioux Falls

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee

Mary Kastman, Driftless Cafe, Viroqua, Wisconsin

Anthony Kueper, Dolce, Omaha

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee

Rachel McGill, DISH Restaurant, Lincoln

Ryan Nitschke, Luna Fargo, Fargo

Craig Rivard, Little Fox, St. Louis

Kevin Scharpf, Brazen Open Kitchen | Bar, Dubuque

Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis

Erik Skaar, Vann, Spring Park, Minnesota

Evy Swoboda, Brasserie by Niche, St. Louis

Carl Thorne-Thomsen, Story., Prairie Village, Kansas

Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

Ben Welch, Botanica, Wildwood, Missouri

The 2022 winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony, Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Awards, named after the late chef, cookbook author, teacher, and TV personality, were established in 1990 to honor America's top chefs and restaurants.

