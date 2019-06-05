Sioux Falls Festival of Cultures Celebration This Weekend

The 23rd Annual Festival of Cultures is this Saturday, June 8, at Falls Park. This family-friendly celebration is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the diverse cultures within our community while honoring everything they bring to our city.

The fun gets underway at 11 AM and doesn't end until 6 PM. Admission is free, parking is free, in fact, the only thing you pay for is what you eat and whichever arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing or collectibles you just have to have!

Every year the food is one of the biggest stars at the festival and you never know what you might find. In the past, there has been everything from fruit smoothies to chicken shawarma and falafel, to tacos, etouffee, and more! But if you're a burger and pizza person, you'll probably find that too.

Entertainment is never in short supply at this event either! There is a parade which features the flags of many countries followed by a day of music and dancing. Two of the incredibly talented performers this year include the fabulous Ecuador Manta and the Wahpekute Drum Group from Sisseton.

Again this year there will be soccer games, organized by Dakota Alliance Soccer Club, which will be starting every 10 minutes. It's free to play and your kids will love it, along with all the other kid-centric activities.

New this year, is the raffle for a guided fishing trip valued at $2,000! So if you have a fishing fan in your home, make sure you buy tickets for this.

The Festival of Cultures benefits the Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural center which plays an integral role in our ever-growing, ever-changing city. They offer community orientation, English language, and life skills classes. They provide translation and immigration services as well as a wide array of adult and youth services programs and they help to educate the rest of us about cultural diversity and its value in our city.