Sioux Falls Frosty Frolics Is This Weekend

Jumping into the New Year literally with snowshoes, skates, skies, and sleds is going to be so much fun when the Sioux Falls 2023 Frosty Frolics begins this weekend. I can't think of a better time to get outdoors to enjoy the winter.

Before you summon a dose of leftover humbugness, just take a look at what this 3-day weekend of fun has to offer.

The 35th Annual Sioux Falls Frosty Frolics begins Friday, January 6, and just about everything is FREE thanks to the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department.

Below is the list of events and all weather dependent:

Friday, January 6

Ice skating at Memorial Park will offer free skate rental and snowshoeing. Bring your sticks for a drop-in-broomball game and ice skate bowling. The big fire pit will be the perfect spot for smores.

Sioux Falls Skating Rink locations:

Campus Park, 1700 S. Summit Avenue

Frank Olson Park, 4001 E. 16th

McKennan Park, 400 E. 26th Street

Memorial Park, 7500 W. 26th Street

Sherman Park, 2705 W. 12th Street

Tuthill Park, 3500 S. Cliff Avenue

Saturday, January 7

At 9:00 AM take your mark at the starting lines for the 5K or 10K runs beginning at Spencer Park. At Family Park drop a line for free ice fishing.

Just after lunch let's see how your construction skills hold up in the Cardboard Sled "I-Kid-A-Rod at Morningside Park Shelter

Here is something any age can enjoy. The Frosty Frolic Nature Stroll at Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum takes you on the winter trails in east Sioux Falls. No worries if there is new snow. Snowshoes will be provided.

With one more day to go, Sunday, January 8 you will need your trained eye again to spot hidden treasures along the walking trail from Pasley Park to Spencer Park.

We've saved the best for last! K9 Root Beer Keg Races are the finale to this year's Frosty Frolics weekend at Spencer Dog Park. Does your pooch have what it takes?

