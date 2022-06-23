Sioux Falls Has South Dakota’s Best Gelato

The older I get the more I know I don't know.

Seriously, it's really surprising how many things I don't know. And I'm not talking just about things like the hottest reality shows, the latest and most famous singers and actors, and the most recent technology...stuff.

No, it's more than that. Take Gelato, for instance.

A friend of mine asked me if I liked Gelato. I thought he was talking about the old fella that built Pinocchio, you know, the puppeteer? But no, he laughed, that's not what he meant.

He meant Gelato. And once again, there I stood, like that proverbial deer in the headlights. So I asked a few folks about this new thing, this 'Gelato'. I figured they all would be like me. They weren't. Responses ranged from 'Oh, that ice cream deal' to 'Yeah, I love it' to 'You kidding, I have it about once a month'.

Oh.

So of course, there I am once again, there alone in the dark as far as this 'Gelato' thing goes. So I immediately dug deep into heavy-duty research. I googled it. And in a nutshell, what it is, is Italian ice cream.

Well, not ice cream really. But kind of. sorta. Oh heck, just check out the video below and see for yourself.

Anyway, as it turns out, South Dakota has great places for Gelato all around the state! The top ones are listed right here, and the top one, the best of the best, is right here in Sioux Falls!

So I'm thinkin' on one of these hot South Dakota summer days, this ol' boy is going to make a stop for a cone or a dish of some delicious Gelato.

You're never too old to learn.