Sioux Falls House Move Will Effect Traffic On Tues (12-7)

When most people move, they just take their furniture and other belongings. Then there are those who move their entire house.

Seeing a huge house rolling down a Sioux Falls street is exciting, except for when that rolling house becomes a road block and makes you late for an appointment or work. That's why Sioux Falls Police is giving commuters a heads up about a house relocation happening on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The move will begin at 8:30 am.

Police say the assigned route will run from 95th Street, S on Western Ave, E on W 41st, N on Minnesota Ave to W 12th Street. Police describe the house as 'large'. Significant delays should be expected and commuters should plan an alternate route if possible.

Below is a gallery of a duplex that was moved in March of 2020. A duplex was 'sawed' in half and transported on two flatbed trailers. The duplex used to sit at the corner of South Covell Street and West 33rd Street across from the Augustana softball field. I have no idea where the house is today but it was cool to see two trucks hauling two buildings.

Here's the scene in March 2020...

Chuck Wood

Here's the same spot in 2021...

Google Maps

March 2020...

Chuck Wood

Today...

Google Maps

