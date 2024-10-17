Sioux Falls HS FB Standout Receives Offer from Michigan State

The secret is out! Sioux Falls and the State of South Dakota have very talented high school athletes that continue to earn opportunities to play in college both near and far.

On Thursday, we received news that further reinforces that point, as one of Sioux Falls' own received an offer to play football at a notable Big Ten school.

Sioux Falls Jefferson Tight End Eddie Whiting has been gaining a ton of recruiting steam lately, and he just picked up an offer from Michigan State!

Here's his post on Twitter confirming the news:

Whiting is listed a 6'6", 230 pound Tight End in the Class of 2026, and is getting a ton of interest nationally:

Whiting is currently unranked on 247Sports, but has picked up interest from some other notable programs. Michigan State is only the second program to offer him a scholarship, but he also has received interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa State. FCS powerhouse South Dakota State is the other program to extend him an offer.

We'll have to wait and see what color hat Whiting opts to put on when it comes to committing to play at the next level.

Whiting and the Jefferson Cavaliers take on Rapid City Central on Friday Night, a 7:00 kickoff time from Rapid City.

Sources: Yahoo Sports and Edward Whiting on Twitter