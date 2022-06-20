Sioux Falls Man Appearing on American Ninja Warrior Monday

Ninja is an entertaining sport to watch. Strength, speed, and agility are tested in ways other sports can't. And a young Sioux Falls man will appear on the biggest stage in that sport tonight.

Drew Nester, or "Coach Drew" as my son calls him, will appear on tonight's episode of American Ninja Warrior, airing at 7 pm on NBC.

Nester trains and coaches at 605 Ninja in Sioux Falls.

Normally tonight, he would have been coaching kids at the gym, but according to his boss and owner of 605 Ninja, Jason Steinberg, he went back home to Iowa to watch it with his family.

"He has been training to be on American Ninja Warrior since he was 16," said Steinberg. "He is a full-time ninja coach and a part-time army medic in the National Guard."

If you've never seen the sport, ninja athletes compete on an extreme obstacle course where they are required to do everything from running up a wall, flying from one platform to another, navigating ledges using only their fingers, and sometimes bringing the monkey bars with them as they swing. If that sounds challenging, it is.