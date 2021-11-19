A Sioux Falls man charged in connection with a fatal car accident has turned himself into authorities.

According to Dakota News Now, 23-year-old Tayten Stebbins has been charged with 13 counts including first-degree manslaughter, vehicular homicide, vehicular battery, and second-offense driving while intoxicated.

Court documents allege that Stebbins was driving his Subaru Impreza at 115 miles per hour at the intersection of East Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue when it t-boned Chrysler Sebring. A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old were killed in the Sebring and two other teenagers were seriously injured.

The speed limit where the accident occurred on Arrowhead Parkway is 35 miles per hour.

The documents also say that he had been drinking pitchers of beer and shots of alcohol at Eastway Bowl that night but ghosted his friends. He later sent them a text to meet him at Grand Falls Casino. It was while he was en route to the casino that the accident occurred.

