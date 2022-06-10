Sioux Falls Named One of the Great American Cities for Creatives
Over the years, Sioux Falls has consistently popped up on list after list of the best places in America to live, work, and raise a family.
You can now find South Dakota's largest city on another impressive list.
Sioux Falls is one of 23 places to be named by Thrillist as one of the 'Great American Cities for Creatives (That You Can Actually Afford to Live In)'.
With a median one-bedroom apartment rent of $844, Sioux Falls made the cut thanks in large part to its strong Native American culture.
The article notes the city's annual Native American Day Parade, Good Earth State Park, and the Native American Attraction Trail as examples of the cultural connection.
It also highlights 'streets lined with cocktail bars and dives, a sculpture walk, and grade-A restaurants like Parker’s Bistro and decades-old Minervas, all punctuated by the waterways of Falls Park, a 123-acre green space in the heart of town'.
Sioux Falls shares the list with a number of much bigger places you've heard of and some tiny towns you probably haven't.
GREATEST AMERICAN CITIES FOR CREATIVES (Thrillist)
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Olympia, Washington
- Portland, Maine
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Springfield, Oregon
- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Denton, Texas
- Brattleboro, Vermont
- Detroit, Michigan
- Livingston, Montana
- Tucson, Arizona
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Richmond, Virginia
- Iowa City, Iowa
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Reno, Nevada
- Bloomington, Indiana