3-Star Recruit and Sioux Falls Native Commits to Nebraska

Sioux Falls and the State of South Dakota have no shortage of High School football talent, and one of the area's top playmakers made his future plans known over the weekend.

Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, who currently stars at Sioux Falls Washington, has committed to play for Coach Matt Rhule at the University of Nebraska.

Bonwell-Witte is a member of the Class of 2026 and will join marquee QB recruit Dayton Raiola in the class for Husker football.

It's big news for one of our area's brightest stars, and the top wide receiver in the State of South Dakota.

Here's what 24-7 Sports had to say about the news:

At Washington High School now, though sidelined this season with a leg injury, he had 30 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns for Brandon Valley last fall. The 6-2, 190-pound receiver has been timed in the 4.5s with his 40 and had a strong day in Lincoln in the one-on-one action that we saw this summer. He also had a PR of 10.90 in the 100 meters this spring.

The Washington Warrior standout had other suitors, as well, per SaturdayTradition:

Bonwell-Witte currently has 4 other offers outside of Nebraska: Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin. Nebraska extended its offer in June, with Bonwell-Witte making the call on Sunday.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently picked up their 5th win of the season over Rutgers, and now sit just one win away from their first bowl berth since 2016.

The Huskers have a bye this week, but will return to action on Saturday, November 19th when the travel to take on the Indiana Hoosiers.

Sources: Saturday Tradition and 24-7 Sports